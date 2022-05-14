Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW) Short Interest Down 70.6% in April

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banner Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRW – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,832 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner Acquisition were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNNRW remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,193. Banner Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

