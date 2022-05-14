Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €65.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($76.84) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €57.32 ($60.34) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($77.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.35.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

