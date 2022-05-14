Barclays Cuts Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $17.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 8.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

