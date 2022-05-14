Barclays Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$88.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$107.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$102.04.

TSE:NA opened at C$89.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.61. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$87.71 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999991 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

