Barclays Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $29.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.64% from the company’s previous close.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

