Barclays Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $29.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.64% from the company’s previous close.
EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.
NYSE:EPC opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
