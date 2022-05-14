Barclays Trims Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price to $14.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Alector has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 155,412 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alector by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alector by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

