Barclays Trims Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price to $14.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.
NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Alector has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 155,412 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alector by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alector by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alector (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.