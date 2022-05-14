Barclays Trims Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Target Price to $8.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Avaya stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Avaya’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

