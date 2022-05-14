Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Head to Head Survey

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.68 $6.25 million $0.76 4.01 Vista Oil & Gas $652.19 million 1.13 $50.65 million $0.53 16.00

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barnwell Industries and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10% Vista Oil & Gas 8.24% 11.17% 3.82%

Volatility and Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Barnwell Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.