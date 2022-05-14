Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE BHC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $228,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.