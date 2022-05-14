Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.
NYSE BHC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $228,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
