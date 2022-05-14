Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baxter ended first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance across four of its business units. Growth in Americas is encouraging. Expansion in both gross and operating margins fuels further optimism. Baxter’s robust product portfolio is impressive. With respect to business highlights, regulatory approval, strategic partnership and announcement of initial investments in nine startups (participating in the mHUB Accelerator) deserve mention. Yet, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets remains a woe. Surge in infections due to the COVID-19 resurgence dragged the market on a global basis, leading to a slowdown in new patient diagnosis. The company underperformed the industry over the past three months.”

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAX. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of BAX opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.