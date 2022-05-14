Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €107.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.38 ($109.87).

ETR BMW opened at €77.66 ($81.75) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.28 and a 200-day moving average of €86.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

