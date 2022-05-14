Beacon (BECN) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $546,541.29 and $5,651.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00056517 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

