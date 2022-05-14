Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.55.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 633.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 364,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

