Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at DA Davidson

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.55.

Beauty Health stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $9,473,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

