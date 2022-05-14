Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$5.57 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.73) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.66) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.14.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

