BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $961.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 252.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 62,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

