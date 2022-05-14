Belt Finance Market Capitalization Tops $6.42 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $6.42 million and $264,238.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00561491 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,077.11 or 2.11548274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008820 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

