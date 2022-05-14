Berenberg Bank Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

