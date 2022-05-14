Berenberg Bank Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.87 ($86.18).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €34.12 ($35.92) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.90. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

