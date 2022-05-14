Berenberg Bank Trims boohoo group (LON:BOO) Target Price to GBX 140

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOO. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.15).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 337 ($4.15).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

