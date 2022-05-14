Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

