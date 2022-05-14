Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.