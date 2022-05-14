Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 31.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,227,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 599.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 885,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,216 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,442,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 129.9% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Better World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

