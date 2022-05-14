BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 63.2% in April

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
