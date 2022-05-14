BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 63.2% in April

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

