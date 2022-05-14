B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $5,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 76,970 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 67,261 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 1,183,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

