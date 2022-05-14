BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 351.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of BGC Partners worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.67. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

