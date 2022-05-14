Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 746,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,222. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.