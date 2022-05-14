BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCAB. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BioAtla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 727,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 183,152 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 164,507 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,847,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

