BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BCDA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 98.68% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioCardia (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCardia (BCDA)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.