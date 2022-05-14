BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BCDA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 98.68% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCDA. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

