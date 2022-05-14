Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Trading Up 0.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 27,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 87,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Birks Group alerts:

About Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.