Biswap Trading 53.2% Lower Over Last Week (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $113.32 million and $53.36 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00564607 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,631.27 or 2.13806624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars.

