Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 33.2% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $437,634.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002436 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.