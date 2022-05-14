Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $81.00

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $25,234.14 and approximately $81.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,565.79 or 2.12048180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

