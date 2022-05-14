BitTube (TUBE) One Day Volume Hits $100.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $201,681.63 and approximately $100.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00489811 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 343,316,947 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

