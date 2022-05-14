BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.39 on September 12th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.40).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile
