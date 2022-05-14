BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Down 37.4% in April

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of BYM opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.