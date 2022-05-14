BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 124.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,917,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE BST traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.