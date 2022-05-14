BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $43.50. 542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period.

