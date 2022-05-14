Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 227.5% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 151.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,615. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

