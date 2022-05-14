Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.06.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 499,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,566. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.