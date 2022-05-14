Blocknet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,676,188 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

