Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,580. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

