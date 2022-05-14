Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($2.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.43). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.09) to ($7.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($5.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.95. 944,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

