BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in April

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

BNPQY stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 260,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,014. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.6552 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.69%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

