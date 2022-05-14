Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 84,971 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1,891.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,971 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 119,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 463,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 137,286 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,917,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 296,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

UBER traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 52,613,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,886,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.