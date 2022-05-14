Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BATRK shares. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

