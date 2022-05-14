Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. 4,469,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,373. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

