Boyar Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.5% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

NYSE TWTR traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 100,465,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,822,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.