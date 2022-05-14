Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.19 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.