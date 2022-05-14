bpost NV/SA Declares Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3365 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

BPOSY stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. bpost NV/SA has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that bpost NV/SA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. ING Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.74) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bpost NV/SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

